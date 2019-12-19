IPL Auction: Kumble Picked Cottrell in Desperation, Says Gambhir

West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell was on Thursday snapped up by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) for a whopping Rs 8.5 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. However, former India opener Gautam Gambhir reckoned the Punjab based franchise's Director Of Cricket Operations Anil Kumble picked the Caribbean cricketer in desperation as they were not left with much options.

Cottrell had a great outing in the 2019 World Cup in England as he had emerged as West Indies' highest wicket-taker after picking up 12 wickets from nine games at an economy rate of 5.85.