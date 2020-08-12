Expect Dhoni to be Part of CSK in 2021, 2022 IPLs: CEO Viswanathan

As per reports, the former Indian captain last week had a few training sessions at the indoor academy in his hometown Ranchi and is set to be part of a group of about 15 Indian players in the short camp from August 16 to 20.

"I am getting updates through the media only, saying he has been training in Jharkhand in indoor nets. But we don't have to worry about the skipper, boss. We don't worry about him at all," said Viswanathan.

"He knows his responsibilities and he will take care of himself and the team," he added.

The 39-year-old last played competitive cricket during India's semi-final defeat to New Zealand at the 2019 World Cup. Since then, Rishabh Pant and K.L. Rahul have taken his place behind the stumps for India in limited-overs cricket.