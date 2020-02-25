Dhoni to Start Training With CSK From 2 March for IPL 13

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will start his training in Chennai from 2 March along with other players ahead of season-13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 38-year old Dhoni, whose future in the game has been a subject of intense speculation since the ICC 50-over World Cup in June-July last year, will start training at the MA Chidambaram stadium for the upcoming IPL.

The IPL 2020 begins with a match between CSK and defending champion Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on March 29.