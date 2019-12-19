IPL Auction Analysis: Delhi Capitals Have All Bases Covered

Second Line of Attack

Apart from these three, Jason Roy and Alex Carey are names that would walk into most international sides, but not in Delhi Capitals. Both will not make Delhi's starting XI but have been picked as backup options.

With the Capitals already having an embarrassment of riches in the batting line-up due to the Indian talent, Roy is the reserve opener which allows the team flexibility if they want to mix and match with their overseas and domestic options. Roy has an average of around 30 in the two IPL seasons that he has been a part of - 2017 and 2018. His IPL career strike rate of 133.58 may not be the most attractive but we all know what he is capable of.

The selection of Alex Carey is pretty interesting given that Rishabh Pant is already in the side. But, a quick look at the squad and you know that there isn't any backup wicket-keeping option and hence the choice. Carey is a pretty useful batsman and moreover, he is a great team-man, a quality that probably had the most say in landing him the gig.

With Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul and Chris Woakes, Delhi are already covered in the pace bowling line-up, but Mohit Sharma provides them with another option. One must not forget that Sharma may have had a couple of low seasons but his numbers right from 2013 to 2017 are quite impressive. And you anyway don't ever discount the the back-of-the-hand slower one.

Again, Lalit Yadav (all-rounder; right-hand batsman, right-arm off-break) and Tushar Deshpande (right-arm medium bowler) will obviously not be the first-choice picks for Delhi, but having a couple of talented Indian options in the squad when you can get them dirt cheap is never a bad idea, is it?