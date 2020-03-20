‘If IPL is On the David Warner is Playing,’ Confirms His Manager

Swashbuckling Australian opener David Warner intends to play in the 13th IPL if it happens this season, his manager said Thursday, even as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to wreak havoc on the world.

The IPL was suspended last week till April 15 and there are also doubts if the lucrative tournament will happen at all, owing to the coronavirus pandemic that has so far claimed over 9000 and infected more than 2,00,000 across the world.

The Australian government has also issued an indefinite level-four travel ban, stopping any person from travelling outside the country.