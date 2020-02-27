IPL 2020: David Warner Reinstated as Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain

However, Warner returned to IPL action last year and played under Kane Williamson for the Hyderabad-based franchise. "I'm thrilled to be given the captaincy for IPL 2020," Warner said in a message posted on the SRH Twitter handle. "I'm extremely grateful to be given the opportunity to lead the team once again.

"I'd like to thank Kane and Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) for the way you guys led throughout the last couple of years, you guys did an outstanding job. And I'll be leaning on you guys for support and your insight to the game as well. And to the management thank you once again for giving me this opportunity. And I'll try my very, very best to lifting that IPL Trophy this year," he added.