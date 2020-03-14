Curtailed IPL Discussed, No Plans to Shift Abroad: Report
The BCCI on Saturday discussed the option of conducting a curtailed Indian Premier League with the eight IPL franchise owners in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to the event being suspended by a fortnight.
The BCCI on Friday suspended the IPL from 29 March to 15 April and also called off the ODI series against South Africa.
In India, there have been two deaths and more than 80 positive COVID-19 cases, resulting in a government directive to shut the fans out of sporting events to avoid large gatherings.
Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia said: "BCCI, IPL and (official broadcaster) Star (Sports) are clear that we are not looking at financial loss."
COVID-19 has resulted in more than 5,000 deaths globally.
