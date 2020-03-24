Tuesday’s Conference Call Between BCCI & IPL Teams Postponed

Speaking to IANS, a BCCI official said that the conference call that was to take place to discuss the current situation amidst the pandemic will now take place later in the week as the board is keen to assess the situation further before sitting down with the stakeholders and discuss the way forward with regards to the decisions around IPL 2020.

"We were supposed to discuss the situation today over call with the IPL franchises, but we have decided to do it some time later in the week. But yes, the process of constantly assessing the situation will be on and there will be communication between all the stakeholders as we need to take calls unanimously,” said the BCCI official.