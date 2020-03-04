BCCI in Cost Cutting Mode- IPL Champions’ Prize Money Halved

The BCCI has decided to halve the prize money for this year's IPL champions and the runners-up as part of its cost-cutting measures for the upcoming edition.

In a circular sent to all IPL franchises, the BCCI has notified that instead of a whopping Rs 20 crore, the IPL champion team will now receive Rs 10 crore. The two losing qualifiers will now get Rs 4.3 crore each.

The 2020 season gets underway on March 29.