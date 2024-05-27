IPL 2024: An Avalanche of Records That Concluded With KKR's Bowling Brilliance

In an ironic twist, a season that will be remembered for remarkable batting feats, culminated with bowling brilliance crowning Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as the champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Despite the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) posting some incredibly formidable totals through the season, including the highest-ever IPL total, they crashed like a pack of cards on the final day. But before we get into that, let us have a recap of the 2024 season which was marked by an avalanche of records, thrilling fans with an unprecedented 1,260 sixes, the highest in any IPL edition.