IPL 2020 to be Held in UAE, Check Date, Time and Schedule 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in its all-important Governing Council meeting of the Indian Premier League on Sunday, 2 August, announced that the 13th edition of the league will be held from 19 September to 10 November.

Speaking to IANS, a BCCI official said that it was decided to take the IPL into another week and that will see the final being played on 10 November. The official also said that to ensure that there is enough spacing between games considering the strict protocol that will be in place, 10 double headers have been planned.

“We have been asked to start our visa process,” an official of one of the franchises told IANS.