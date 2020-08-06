IPL 2020 to be Held in UAE, Check Date, Time and Schedule
This year, the IPL final is scheduled on Tuesday, 10 November.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in its all-important Governing Council meeting of the Indian Premier League on Sunday, 2 August, announced that the 13th edition of the league will be held from 19 September to 10 November.
Speaking to IANS, a BCCI official said that it was decided to take the IPL into another week and that will see the final being played on 10 November. The official also said that to ensure that there is enough spacing between games considering the strict protocol that will be in place, 10 double headers have been planned.
“We have been asked to start our visa process,” an official of one of the franchises told IANS.
Where will IPL 2020 be held?
IPL 2020 will take place in the UAE from 19 September to 10 November.
When will the IPL 2020 final be played ?
IPL 2020 final will be played on Tuesday, 10 November.
What time will the IPL 2020 matches begin?
The night matches will start at 7:30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time). Afternoon matches will start at 3:30 pm IST (2 pm UAE time).
What are the venues for IPL 2020?
IPL 2020 will be played in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjaj.
Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2020?
IPL 2020 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.
How do I watch live streaming of IPL 2020 matches?
The live streaming of the IPL 2020 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
