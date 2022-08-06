CWG 2022: IOA Hosts Indian Women’s National Cricket Team At Athletes' Village

On the evening of August 4, 2022, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) welcomed the Indian women's national cricket team and their support staff to the University of Birmingham Commonwealth Games Village.

There are five designated athletes’ villages for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, one of which is in London. Like all other cricket teams, the Indian squad is staying at one of them, the Park Regis in Birmingham.

Hence, they are missing out on the chance to mix and interact with athletes from other sports and are unable to experience the colour, energy, and fun that one generally associated with living at an athletes' village during a multi-sport event like the Commonwealth Games.