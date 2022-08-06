CWG 2022: IOA Hosts Indian Women’s National Cricket Team At Athletes' Village
The Indian squad is staying at one of the five designated athletes’ villages - the Park Regis in Birmingham.
On the evening of August 4, 2022, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) welcomed the Indian women's national cricket team and their support staff to the University of Birmingham Commonwealth Games Village.
There are five designated athletes’ villages for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, one of which is in London. Like all other cricket teams, the Indian squad is staying at one of them, the Park Regis in Birmingham.
Hence, they are missing out on the chance to mix and interact with athletes from other sports and are unable to experience the colour, energy, and fun that one generally associated with living at an athletes' village during a multi-sport event like the Commonwealth Games.
The Indian women's cricket team's head coach, Ramesh Powar, as well as the captains of the three teams, Manpreet Singh, Savita Punia, and Harmanpreet Kaur, were honoured by Rakesh Bhandari, the general team manager of Team India.
Given that women's cricket is making its debut at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the IOA honoured the inclusivity it stands for by inviting the Indian cricket team to participate in an interactive session with the men's and women's hockey teams, Niranjan Mukundan, a paralympic swimmer, and Rajesh Bhandari.
"The IOA and Commonwealth Game Association (CGA) is delighted to call the Indian women's cricket team a part of our family. This team, and women's cricket in India, is on the rise and it reflects in the popularity the women's team enjoys among the followers of the game," said the IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta.
"We welcome them to the Commonwealth Games set-up and hope they enjoyed their time in the Athletes Village ahead of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games cricket semi-finals. We wish them the best for the knockouts," he added.
"We, at the IOA and CGA, are committed to ensuring that every new athlete that plays for India under our banners feels welcome. With women's cricket making its inaugural appearance at the Commonwealth Games, it was incumbent upon us to give our women cricketers a feel of the Athletes Village because, in a way, all cricket teams are missing out on that one element as they are staying at a hotel," said the IOA Acting President Mr Anil Khanna.
"We are glad they were able to make time and interact with our hockey players, para swimmer Niranjan, Hima Das, and had dinner with them," he said.
