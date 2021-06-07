Indian-Origin Megha Ganne, 17, Hogs Limelight at US Women’s Open

The New Jersey-based wunderkind shot rounds of 67-71-72 for a total of three-under 210 and was four shots shy of the leader Lexi Thompson (66) at the culmination of day one. Lying second at that point was 36-hole leader Yuka Saso, who bogeyed her final hole to nudge aside Nasa Hataoka on Sunday and become the second teenager to win the US Women's Open after Thompson collapsed down the stretch.



Shanshan Feng (2-under; 211), Nasa Hataoka (212) and Megan Khang (212) form the lone triplet of contenders in red figures at a venue that has produced just four under-par scores over 72 holes in the five US Opens played out hitherto.



Ganne went about her business with surgical precision as she went 23 holes on the bounce without a bogey or worse before recording a 5 on the par-4 sixth on Saturday, the last competitor on the turf to sustain an outward-nine blemish.