Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Match Live Broadcast

The first T20 International between India and Sri Lanka was called off without a ball being bowled due to wet outfield, caused by a spell of heavy rain just after the toss at the ACA Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, 5 January.

The umpires held several inspections but the damp patches on the pitch did not allow the match to start, much to the disappointment of the fans who had gathered in large numbers to watch their favourite stars in action.

The cut off for a five-over shootout was 9.46pm but the wicket couldn’t be dried on time. The groundsmen used vacuum drier, roller and even hair-dryer and steam iron to remove the damp patches on the pitch, but it did not help much.

The second T20I match between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled on 7 January 2020 at 7pm and India cricket team is all set to play against Sri Lanka at Holkar Stadium in Indore. Check where you can watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 match live broadcasting online and offline.