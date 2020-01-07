Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Match Live Broadcast
The first T20 International between India and Sri Lanka was called off without a ball being bowled due to wet outfield, caused by a spell of heavy rain just after the toss at the ACA Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, 5 January.
The umpires held several inspections but the damp patches on the pitch did not allow the match to start, much to the disappointment of the fans who had gathered in large numbers to watch their favourite stars in action.
The cut off for a five-over shootout was 9.46pm but the wicket couldn’t be dried on time. The groundsmen used vacuum drier, roller and even hair-dryer and steam iron to remove the damp patches on the pitch, but it did not help much.
The second T20I match between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled on 7 January 2020 at 7pm and India cricket team is all set to play against Sri Lanka at Holkar Stadium in Indore. Check where you can watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 match live broadcasting online and offline.
- Where to Watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Match Live Online?
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will be streamed live online on Hotstar.
- Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Match Telecast Live on TV?
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will be streamed live offline on Star Sports Network and DD Sports.
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Squads
India Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar and Sanju Samson
Sri Lanka Squad: Lasith Malinga (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dhananjaya De Silva, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis and Lakshan Sandakan
Weather Forecast in Indore Today
Unlike the previous match, the weather in Indore seems fine and was mostly sunny throughout the day. The prediction according to Accuweather is clear and hazy moonlight further in the evening when the match will be played between India and Sri Lanka.
