India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch 3rd T20 Online?

After a magnificent win in the first two matches of the five-match T20 series, India will be aiming for their maiden T20I series win in New Zealand. India will be playing the third T20I at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday, 29 January.

India, with a two-match lead in the five-match series, will be looking forward to a golden chance of a memorable clean sweep in New Zealand. However, a comeback from the hosts cannot be ruled out as well. To watch the third T20 between India and New Zealand at Seggon Park in Hamilton, check the details given below: