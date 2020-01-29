India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch 3rd T20 Online?

After a magnificent win in the first two matches of the five-match T20 series, India will be aiming for their maiden T20I series win in New Zealand. India will be playing the third T20I at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday, 29 January.
India, with a two-match lead in the five-match series, will be looking forward to a golden chance of a memorable clean sweep in New Zealand. However, a comeback from the hosts cannot be ruled out as well. To watch the third T20 between India and New Zealand at Seggon Park in Hamilton, check the details given below:
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I LIVE Updates
How can I watch India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 online?
You can follow live updates and scores for India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 on The Quint
Where can I watch India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 LIVE on TV?
People can watch India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Live telecast on the Star Sports Network and DD Sports.
When will the 3rd T20 between India and New Zealand start?
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 will start from 12:30 PM IST on Wednesday, 29 January.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )