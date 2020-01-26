India vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Match on Hotstar
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20-After an amazing performance by Team India in the series opener against New Zealand, India is all set to play its second T20 in the five-match series in New Zealand on Sunday 26 January.
In the series-opener on Friday, Shreyas Iyer appeared as a saviour for Team India as he ended the match by scoring 58 in just 29 balls. His unbeaten half-century proved that he can be banked upon to finish games for Team India in future. On the other hand, KL Rahul and Indian skipper Virat Kohli's 99-run partnership guided India to chase down the 204-run target set by New Zealand.
To watch the second T20 between India and New Zealand, check these frequently asked questions given below.
- When will the 2nd T20 between India and New Zealand begin?
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 will start from 12:30 PM IST on Sunday, 26 January.
- Where can I watch India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 LIVE on TV?
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 can be watched on the Star Sports Network and DD Sports.
- How can I watch India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 online?
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 will be telecasted LIVE on Hotstar.
- Where can I follow India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 live updates?
You can follow live updates and scores for India vs New Zealand 1st ODI on Quint’s Sports Page
- Where will India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 be played?
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 will be played at Eden Park, Auckland.
India vs New Zealand T20 Series Squads
India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Hamish Bennett, Tom Bruce (matches 4-5), Colin de Grandhomme (matches 1-3), Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi and Tim Southee
