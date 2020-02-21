How To Watch India vs Australia Women’s WC LIVE Online & On TV?

The seventh edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be starting on Friday, 21 February 2020 with last edition’s champions Australia taking on Team India. This year, the World Cup is being hosted in Australia with the first match being played in Sydney.

Australia's performances in the World Cup has been outstanding in the recent past having won the trophy on four out of the last five times of the biennial event. On expected lines, they not just start the tournament as favourites, but also favourites for the match against India.

However, India won’t be pushovers and has an able skipper in Harmanpreet Kaur too, The veteran captain not just brings an ample amount of experience on the table but has also been around since the first edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2009. Kaur’s show in the middle-order will also play a crucial role given India have had collapses after proper starts in the recent past.

In the recently-concluded Tri-series between the Australia, India and England women cricket teams, Australia had won the final beating India by just 11 runs. After Australia had put up 155 in their stipulated 20 overs, India were cruising towards victory at 111/3 after 14 overs and just required 45 off 36 deliveries but a perennial collapse saw them finish short of what should have been an easy win. It also brought to the fore the fighting spirit of the Australians who will be vying to defend their title with equal grit and determination once again.

To watch this opening match of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 between India and Australia, check the details given below: