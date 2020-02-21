How To Watch India vs Australia Women’s WC LIVE Online & On TV?
The seventh edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be starting on Friday, 21 February 2020 with last edition’s champions Australia taking on Team India. This year, the World Cup is being hosted in Australia with the first match being played in Sydney.
Australia's performances in the World Cup has been outstanding in the recent past having won the trophy on four out of the last five times of the biennial event. On expected lines, they not just start the tournament as favourites, but also favourites for the match against India.
However, India won’t be pushovers and has an able skipper in Harmanpreet Kaur too, The veteran captain not just brings an ample amount of experience on the table but has also been around since the first edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2009. Kaur’s show in the middle-order will also play a crucial role given India have had collapses after proper starts in the recent past.
In the recently-concluded Tri-series between the Australia, India and England women cricket teams, Australia had won the final beating India by just 11 runs. After Australia had put up 155 in their stipulated 20 overs, India were cruising towards victory at 111/3 after 14 overs and just required 45 off 36 deliveries but a perennial collapse saw them finish short of what should have been an easy win. It also brought to the fore the fighting spirit of the Australians who will be vying to defend their title with equal grit and determination once again.
To watch this opening match of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 between India and Australia, check the details given below:
- India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup: Date and Time
The first match of ICC Women’s T20 world cup between India and Australia will be held on 21 February from 1:30 pm.
- Where to watch India vs Australia Women’s World Cup opening match LIVE on TV?
India vs Australia women’s T20 will be telecasted LIVE on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Telugu.
- Where to watch India vs Australia Women’s World Cup opening match LIVE online?
India vs Australia women’s T20 will be telecasted LIVE online on Hotstar.
- Where to follow live updates of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup First Match Between India and Australia?
You can follow the live updates of India vs Australia women’s T20 on Quint’s official website.
- India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup Venue
India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup opening match will be played at the Showground Stadium in Sydney.
India Women vs Australia Women Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav
Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham
