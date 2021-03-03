India Stick to ‘Spin-Friendly’ Surface, Won’t Boomerang: Kohli  

But then captain Virat Kohli's Indian team is not one that is known to play for a draw. They keep draw as the last option. This is what the team management has said time and again and it is a strategy that helped them win the fourth and final Test in Brisbane.

So, it came as no surprise when India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane mentioned in the media interaction on Tuesday that the surface would be similar to that in the second and third Test matches.

But a surface that is deemed to produce a result can backfire too for India if England get a better grip of it this time. If the visitors bat first and put up a sizeable total, India, who will be batting fourth could be in a soup.

"No, I don't think so," said Kohli when asked if the pitch that helps turn will boomerang for India.

Kohli also said that they are not considering the WTC final since it is just a distraction as they want to win as many Test matches as possible.