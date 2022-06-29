In Amstelveen, Sushila Looking to Make up for 2018 World Cup Miss

Ruled out of the 2018 FIH World Cup due to an injury, experienced India midfielder Sushila Chanu is looking to the upcoming edition of the tournament to make amends.

Sushila may have played 208 matches for India, but the tournament in the Netherlands will be her maiden World Cup appearance.

"In 2018, I missed playing the World Cup in London due to an injury. Subsequently, I struggled with form which resulted in me missing out on the Asian Games that year. It was perhaps one of the biggest lows of my career."

"It was a difficult phase, but I was determined to overcome it and earn my place in the squad again," recalled an emotional Sushila.