Women's Asia Cup: India Defeat China 2-0 to Win Bronze Medal

Charged-up, the Indian eves started the second quarter on an attacking note, and four minutes later they earned a penalty corner, which was duly converted by Gurjit.

China tried to look for an opportunity to reduce the deficit, and their efforts did get rewarded with a PC, but India captain Savita pulled off a remarkable save to deny the Chinese.

Minutes later, Navneet got an opportunity to add the third goal in the scoreline, but narrowly missed the target from the right side of the goalpost.

After the ten-minute half-time break, China, who were trailing 0-2, started the third quarter on the front foot and piled pressure on India. India's defence stood tall and denied China's every attempt at the goal.

The latter stage of the third quarter saw both teams fight for possession. China displayed a better attack and made inroads in India's circle.

However, the Indian defence soaked the pressure and successfully defended the Chinese threat to keep the scoreline 2-0 at the end of the third quarter.