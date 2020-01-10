Rani Rampal Nominated for World Games Athlete of Year Title

India women's hockey captain Rani Rampal has been nominated for the World Games Athlete of the Year 2019 award. Rani was instrumental in India qualifying for the first time in back-to-back Olympic Games.

The 25 athletes nominated for this award from 25 sports have been recommended by their international federations and in Rani's case, the FIH has recommended her name for the award for her outstanding performance and her ability to lead by example.