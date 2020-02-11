Lalremsiami Wins FIH Rising Star of Year 2019 Award

"I am very honoured to win this award. This is a big moment for me and I thank everyone who voted for me to win this award. This comes as a big motivation for me to do well. I would also like to thank my teammates who stood by me during my personal struggles," stated Lalremsiami.

Lalremsiami was part of the India U-18 team that won silver medal at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

Congratulating Lalremsiami, Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, President, Hockey India said: "I congratulate Lalremsiami for winning the prestigious FIH Rising Star of the Year award. She is a youth icon for youngsters in Mizoram and she has done very well for the team since her debut. She has great potential and I wish her the very best in future tournaments."