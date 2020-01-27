Indian Women’s Hockey Team Lose 1-2 to New Zealand

The Indian women's hockey team lost 1-2 to New Zealand in its second match of the ongoing tour on Monday, 27 January.

The Indians had earlier defeated New Zealand Development squad 4-0 in the opening match of the tour.

New Zealand started the game on an attacking note and earned a penalty corner early in the first quarter and the chance was brilliantly converted by Megan Hull in the third minute of the match.

India drew parity when young Salima Tete converted a penalty corner in the dying minutes of the first quarter.