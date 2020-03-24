Indian Hockey Players Reading Books, Working on English Language

Locked inside the SAI centre due to the COVID-19 forced restrictions, Indian Hockey players are utilising their free time to hone their English language skills, reading books and watching their favourite movies.

Indian men and women’s hockey teams are practicing at SAI centre Bengaluru where no unauthorised person can enter the campus.

Despite the uncertainty over Tokyo Olympic Indian hockey teams are following their rigorous training schedules. Senior member of men's team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh is reading books which were in his wish list for a while.