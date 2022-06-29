Tokyo Hockey Medallist Birender Lakra Accused of Involvement in Friend's Murder

Senior India hockey player Birendra Lakra was on Tuesday accused of involvement in the murder of his childhood friend, Anand Toppo by the father of the deceased.

Lakra's friend was found dead inside his flat in Bhubaneswar in February this year and the father of the deceased, Bandhan, has accused the state police of shielding the hockey player since he served as a DSP at one time.

Bandhan said he has been struggling to file an FIR for the last four months but the state police did not help him, forcing him to go public with his accusations.

Lakra, 32, was part of India's bronze medal winning team at the Tokyo Games and also led the national side at the Asia Cup, where the team won a bronze medal.