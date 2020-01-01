We Can Finish in Top 4 at Tokyo Olympics, Says Manpreet Singh

The Indian men's hockey team were quick to leave behind the disappointment of the 2018 World Cup and focus on their lone target for 2019, which was to make the qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Now that the goal has been accomplished, the eyes of the team are set on finishing in the top four in the prestigious quadrennial event.

"We have nine months to prepare for the Olympics and the plan is to get better and better each day, in each session that we train. Under chief coach Graham Reid there is already a solid process in place and we just need to keep at it and I am sure the result will follow," said skipper Manpreet Singh.