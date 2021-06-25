In-form India Men’s Hockey Team Hope to Relive Glory Days in Tokyo

For Tokyo, however, there is a fair amount of optimism and expectation from the side who are currently ranked 4th, their best ever as the Games come calling.

Good Run of Form in Recent Years

The Indian men’s hockey team have been in-form in the build-up to the Olympics, with the last couple of years seeing them do quite well.

In the 2020 FIH Pro League, India registered two wins over Netherlands and drew 1-1 against the top ranked Belgium and Australia.

Earlier in the year in April, India have twice beaten defending Olympic champions Argentina in the same tournament.

It’s on the back of performances like this that coach Graham Reid’s side will go to Tokyo 2020 and look to go one or two better than their quarter-final finish in Rio.