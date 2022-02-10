Hockey Pro League: Jugraj Singh Stars as India Defeat South Africa 10-2

Earlier in the match, the Tokyo Olympics Bronze medallists began the proceedings with lethal attack that exposed the South African defence. They earned a penalty corner as early as the first minute of the game. While Harmanpreet's first attempt was blocked by South African rusher Keenan Horne, the Vice Skipper for India was perfect in his second attempt with a fiercely struck flick that beat the South African goalkeeper Estiaan Kriek.



The opening goal for India set the pace for their attack as they went on to score three more goals in the first quarter. India's second and third goal was courtesy Jugraj Singh who impressed with his ability to dragflick. While his first goal was struck powerfully on the top right of the goalkeeper, his next goal which was well-assisted with a good injection by Jarmanpreet Singh and accurate stopping by Vivek Sagar Prasad was struck low on the right of the South African goalkeeper.



An error by the South African defenders saw Abhishek intercept the ball inside the circle only to take a successful shot on goal in the 12th minute. With four goals on board, India ended the first quarter in a dominant fashion with eight shots on goal and 65 per cent ball possession.



Though the second quarter witnessed South Africa create some inroads into the striking circle with Horne taking a potential shot on goal in the 22nd minute, India's defence held sway to avoid conceding a goal. Meanwhile, the team's forwardline stitched together a good structure that resulted in back-to-back goals. While Jugraj Singh scored a hat-trick of goals when he converted a PC earned by Abhishek in the 23rd minute, Gursahibjit scored in the 24th minute, Dilpreet in the 25th and Mandeep struck in the 27th minute taking India's lead to a formidable 8-0 ahead of half-time.