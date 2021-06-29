Determined Indian Women's Hockey Team Hope to Make a Mark in Tokyo

Form Guide

The Rampal-led side were on tour earlier in January to Argentina and Germany. While they remained winless in Argentina registering 3 draws and 4 losses, they lost all 4 of their matches in Germany. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the Indian women’s team have only been able to have these international contests.

The team too was hit with COVID-19 as Rani along with Savita Punia, Sharmila Devi, Rajani, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur and Sushila while the 2 support staff are video analyst Amrutaprakash and scientific advisor Wayne Lombard had tested positive.

Before the pandemic, India had toured New Zealand, losing twice to the hosts but winning the final game after having beaten Great Britain as well.

At the Tokyo Test event in 2019, India were unbeaten in 4 games where they played Japan, Australia and China, drawing against the latter. They followed that up with a five-match tour of UK in September-October, returning with 1 win, 3 draws and 1 defeat, before qualifying against USA.

After a harsh reality check in Rio, there is more desire this time round, more confidence, more balance, and a coach, Sjoerd Marijne, who believes that the quarter-finals isn’t out of reach.

India's best-ever finish at the Olympics was 4th at the 1980 Moscow Games, their first appearance, and Marijne believes the current team has the potential to match it if the players play according to their strength.

"The expectations in India are very high. If you are realistic, only two countries are lower ranked than us and that's Japan and South Africa. So, I don't know from where these expectations are based on," Marijne said at a virtual media conference.

"I think probably because we did good in the past in the last four years, but still we have to be realistic. We are focusing on reaching the quarterfinals and that's realistic and from there anything can happen."

At the 2018 World Cup in England, India created history when they made it to the quarter-finals for the first time after drawing against England and United States before overcoming Italy in the crossover round. In the quarters, they only lost to Ireland in a penalty shootout.