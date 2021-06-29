Determined Indian Women's Hockey Team Hope to Make a Mark in Tokyo
The Indian team go into the Tokyo Games ranked 10th with the South Africans as the only side ranked lower than them.
For the Indian women’s hockey team, the Rio Olympic Games was their first appearance at the showpiece event in 36 years. At Tokyo, this is the first time the Indian women’s team have qualified for consecutive Olympics.
While their history is not as storied as the men’s hockey team, the Rani Rampal-led team will hope they can be third time lucky, despite what is likely to be a tough outing. India clinched qualification in 2019 when they beat USA in a two-legged qualifier.
The Indian women's team is in Group A with Netherlands (World No. 1), Germany (World No. 4), defending champions Great Britain (World No. 5), Ireland (World No. 8) and South Africa (World No. 16). 4 teams from the two groups will progress to the quarterfinals.
Form Guide
The Rampal-led side were on tour earlier in January to Argentina and Germany. While they remained winless in Argentina registering 3 draws and 4 losses, they lost all 4 of their matches in Germany. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the Indian women’s team have only been able to have these international contests.
The team too was hit with COVID-19 as Rani along with Savita Punia, Sharmila Devi, Rajani, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur and Sushila while the 2 support staff are video analyst Amrutaprakash and scientific advisor Wayne Lombard had tested positive.
Before the pandemic, India had toured New Zealand, losing twice to the hosts but winning the final game after having beaten Great Britain as well.
At the Tokyo Test event in 2019, India were unbeaten in 4 games where they played Japan, Australia and China, drawing against the latter. They followed that up with a five-match tour of UK in September-October, returning with 1 win, 3 draws and 1 defeat, before qualifying against USA.
After a harsh reality check in Rio, there is more desire this time round, more confidence, more balance, and a coach, Sjoerd Marijne, who believes that the quarter-finals isn’t out of reach.
India's best-ever finish at the Olympics was 4th at the 1980 Moscow Games, their first appearance, and Marijne believes the current team has the potential to match it if the players play according to their strength.
"The expectations in India are very high. If you are realistic, only two countries are lower ranked than us and that's Japan and South Africa. So, I don't know from where these expectations are based on," Marijne said at a virtual media conference.
"I think probably because we did good in the past in the last four years, but still we have to be realistic. We are focusing on reaching the quarterfinals and that's realistic and from there anything can happen."
At the 2018 World Cup in England, India created history when they made it to the quarter-finals for the first time after drawing against England and United States before overcoming Italy in the crossover round. In the quarters, they only lost to Ireland in a penalty shootout.
Squad
Led by star striker Rampal, the women’s team much like the men’s side, has a whole host of new faces. The squad is a perfect mix of youth and experience and includes as many as eight players who had represented India in the 2016 Rio Olympics.
The eight Olympic debutants include drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur, Udita, Nisha, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, the first player hailing from Mizoram in the team, and Salima Tete.
The 8 who have Olympic experience are Rani, goalkeeper Savita, Deep Grace Ekka, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Nikki Pradhan, Navjot Kaur and Vandana Katariya. Among them, there are almost 1500 appearances for the country.
The Challenges
For a unit that does not have too much experience at the biggest stage of all, dealing with crunch situations will be extremely key.
Experienced forward Navneet noted that the team will need to stay calm and take the right decisions in crunch situations to be able to do well during the upcoming Olympics.
"We all have the skills and talent to take on the best in the world. However, making key decisions on the pitch is a crucial factor for any side. Therefore, it will be very important for us to stay calm during crunch situations," she said.
"Even one wrong pass could hurt us deeply, therefore, we have to ensure that we are thinking clearly and not making too many unforced errors on the pitch during the Olympics," said Kaur.
Over the last half a decade or so, the women’s team have been playing a lot more and have toured a fair bit, which has helped them progress in the rankings. However, India remains a fair distance behind the likes of Australia, Belgium and Netherlands.
INDIA SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Savita
Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Udita
Midfielders: Nisha, Neha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Nanjot Kaur, Salima Tete
Forwards: Rani, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila, Devi
