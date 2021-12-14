Defensive Korea Deny India Win; Draw 2-2 in Asian Champions Trophy Opener

Although it was India who dominated the proceedings in the first and second quarters with better ball possession (58 percent) and a higher number of circle penetrations (14 for India and 8 for Korea), the Korean side rallied on a strong defensive structure in the third and fourth quarters to deny India any opportunity to score.



After Upadhyay put India ahead early in the game with a fine field goal -- converted brilliantly after controlling the ball upon receiving an aerial pass in the attacking circle, India created another fine opportunity in the second quarter through Akashdeep Singh's tomahawk from the left top of the circle.



But a highly vigilant Korean goalie Kim Jae-Hyeon made a fine save to keep India from extending the lead. He came up with another brilliant save when India won their first PC of the match only minutes before the end of the second quarter. It was Varun Kumar who took the shot which rebounded off Ki's pads but newcomer Mandeep Mor's attempt off the rebound too was well saved by the Korean goalie.



After the ten-minute half-time break, India extended their lead to 2-0 in the 33rd minute with a fiercely struck penalty corner converted by Harmanpreet Singh. It was India's third take of the PC after the first two were blocked by Korea's first rusher. Even though India created several chances in the following minutes, they could not find success even as Korea had successfully begun to make inroads into India's circle.