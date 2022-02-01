Debut Delight for India Women in FIH Hockey Pro League, Thrash China 7-1

For the first 30 minutes of play, the fast-moving sequence of passes and a willingness on the part of the players to take on defenders meant India, who narrowly missed a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics, were looking the stronger team.



In the second half, China began to raise their game to match the pace with which India had started the encounter. Unfortunately, China were unable to make the pressure count and India turned another counter-attack into a goal. This time it was Katariya Vandana who put the ball past Wu on the second attempt, after her first shot rebounded, a report on the FIH's official website said.



Some slick movements and speedy passing saw China finally rewarded. The ball was moved swiftly up the pitch and Deng Xue was able to steer the ball goalwards and past Etimarpu Rajani, who had replaced Savita in the India goal.



Any hope China had that this goal might change the course of the game was dismissed when India won a penalty stroke in the 47th minute. Former captain Sushila Chanu made no mistake as she stepped up and put the ball into the corner of the China goal, the report said.



India's next goal came from the stick of forward Sharmila Devi. A series of passes left the China defence stranded and Sharmila was able to turn the ball into the goal for India's fifth goal.



A second penalty stroke was won by the India attack as the Chinese defence were just unable to get out of the way of the nimble stick work of Lalremsiami. Gurjit Kaur stepped up to calmly and precisely send the ball home.



With eight minutes left Sushila scored her second penalty stroke of the game making the final score 7-1.



Sharmila Devi was adjudged as Player of the Match. On receiving her award, the striker said: "I am very happy with that performance. We played very well and we are very excited to be playing in the FIH Hockey Pro league for the first time."