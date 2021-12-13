Asian Champions Trophy: India All Set To Take On Korea With Focus On Youngsters

"Korea is a good team and are very capable of slowing down our attack. In this same venue during the Asia Cup in 2017, we had drawn (1-1) against them in the league stage. Hence, it's important we don't get complacent against them and ensure our basics are right when we play them tomorrow," he was quoted as saying in a release by Hockey India.

The other teams in the fray in this six-team event besides India and Korea are three-time winners Pakistan, hosts Bangladesh, Asian Games gold medallists Japan and Malaysia. Teams will play in a single pool round-robin format with the top four teams reaching the semi-finals.



Speaking about the importance of the tournament for Team India, Manpreet said, "The tournament is quite an important one for us as it is our first tournament after the Tokyo Olympics. The new cycle has started for us. If we start well, then our confidence levels will go high," he said.