All 6 COVID-19 Positive Hockey Players Shifted to Hospital: SAI

"The decision to hospitalise them was taken so as to ensure that the players were attended to at all times and could be given the best possible treatment," said SAI.

All six athletes are in good health and recovering well, it added.

The players had been diagnosed with COVID-19 following their arrival at the SAI's National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) for the hockey national camp which began on August 4.

"I am self quarantined on the SAI campus and I am very happy with the way SAI authorities have handled the situation," Manpreet had earlier said. "I am very happy that they made the testing of athletes mandatory. That proactive step helped in identifying the problem right in time. I am doing fine and hope to recover very soon."