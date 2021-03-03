2nd Match: Resilient Indian Men Draw 1-1 with Germany  

Indian men's hockey team's second of their four-match tour of Europe ended in a 1-1 draw with both the teams living up to their billing on Tuesday. Jarmanpreet Singh of India opened the score board for India in the fourth minute while Martin Häner scored for Germany.

Riding high on confidence after a dominating 6-1 win in their first international match of 2021, the world No.4 India started on an attacking note against host Germany and earned a penalty corner in the fourth minute, which was converted by defender Jarmanpreet Singh with a classic slap shot.

Within the following two minutes, the hosts also bounced back and got their chance to score an equaliser with a penalty corner but could not capitalise.