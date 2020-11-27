Sunil Chhetri Recalls Meeting Maradona & Learning From The Legend

“Backing your skills and backing your talent is the kind of thing you learn from Maradona. He had been through so many phases, many highs and lows, but every time he was on the pitch he backed himself so much. No one could do what he did but the one thing we learned from him was to back yourself and try to deliver of the pitch,” said Chhetri talking about his greatest learning from Maradona’s career.

Born in a slum area in the southern outskirts of Buenos Aires on 30 October 1960, Maradona made his senior debut for Buenos Aires-based Argentinos Juniors in 1976. He went on to a play for Argentine giants Boca Juniors in the 1981-82 season. He then shifted to Europe where he spent two tumultuous seasons with Spanish giants Barcelona. His tenure with the Catalan club ended with a nasty brawl that triggered crowd trouble in the 1984 Copa del Rey final against Athletic Bilbao.

Maradona then went to Italian club Napoli, where he had arguably the most productive period of his career. He won two Serie A titles, a Coppa Italia and one UEFA Cup in his seven seasons with the club, leaving as their all-time highest goalscorer, a record that stood until Marek Hamsik overtook his tally in 2017. He went on to spend a season each at Spanish club Sevilla and Argentina's Newell's Old Boys before ending his career at Boca.