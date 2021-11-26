Watch: India's Manisha Kalyan Scores Against Brazil in 1-6 Defeat
India’s Manisha Kalyan equalised in the eighth minute after Debora Oliveira had put Brazil in the lead.
The Indian women’s football team scored once and kept the world number 7 side Brazil at bay till late in the first half before the hosts showed their class, going on to win 6-1.
This was India’s first game of the four-nation international tournament.
India’s Manisha Kalyan equalised in the eighth minute after Debora Oliveira had put Brazil in the lead in the opening minute of the game.
As the half time break approached, Giovana Costa gave Brazil the lead.
Brazil, however, scored in four more goals past Aditi Chauhan in the second half through Ariadina Borges (52nd), Kerolin Ferraz (54th), Geyse Ferreira (76th) and Ariadina Borges (81st) to win the match with a tennis-like scoreline.
The match also saw the legendary midfielder Formiga call time on her illustrious career at the age of 43. She has played for 26 years and appeared in 205 games for Brazil. She featured in seven Olympics and as many World Cups.
She was a part of the 2007 World Cup silver medal winning Brazil team. She came as a substitute with barely 15 minutes left in Friday’s match at Arena da Amazonia.
India play Chile (29 November) and Venezuela (2 December) next.
