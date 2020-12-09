UEFA Champions League: When and Where to Watch Today’s Matches 

It is the final day of the group stages in the UEFA Champions League and there is plenty of excitement in store as the most decorated club Real Madrid still have work to do to progress to the next round.

Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Manchester City will all be in action. The abandoned match between Neymar’s Paris Saint Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir is also expected to be completed in Paris.

On Tuesday night, one of the big results was Manchester United dropping down to the Europa League after finishing third in their group.