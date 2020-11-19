Top 5 Youngsters to Watch Out for in Indian Super League 2020

Phrangki Buam

The 19-year-old Buam has consistently done well for Shillong Lajong and is quite popular among the fans over there. He was their second highest goal scorer in his first season before being loaned out to Bengaluru United. This season, Buam finds himself in the FC Goa unit. While he is unlikely to be starting too many games, he may well be handed a few caps this season as Juan Ferrando looks to reinforce his depleted attacking unit with young talent.

Ishan Pandita

Another young forward in the FC Goa camp, Pandita was much talked about four years ago when he signed with Spanish club Leganes’ U-19 side. Pandita went through expectations, injuries and a dip in confidence during his-six year stay in Spain before rediscovering his love for the game.

After the eventful journey, the New Delhi lad decided to look for different avenues and finally settled on FC Goa. One expects he’ll fit well into the system dominated by Spaniards which should in turn allow him to show off his wares.