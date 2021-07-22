Australia's Women Footballers Make Unique Statement Against Racism

New Zealand had taken a knee to protest against racism while the Matildas stood opposite them with arms linked in their own special statement.



They also posed with the Aboriginal flag, consisting of red, black and yellow colours.



Two of the players in the Australian team, goalkeeper Lydia Williams and striker Kyah Simon are Indigenous Australians.



The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had relaxed rules around protests or political statements at the Games ahead of the Tokyo Olympics - allowing athletes latitude outside of competition or dais appearances.



After the match, skipper Sam Kerr mentioned how the idea of hosting the Aboriginal flag came.



"We are really proud of it. It's something we spoke about a lot as a team. We let the Indigenous girls drive it. We didn't want to do something that goes along with the grain, we wanted to do something that was relevant for our country."



Australia are currently second in their group. They now face Sweden on Saturday followed by USA on Tuesday.