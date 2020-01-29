Scottish Club Rangers FC Sign Indian Footballer Bala Devi

McDonald, women's and girls' football manager at Rangers FC said: "We are thrilled to welcome Bala to Rangers. She is an exciting signing on so many levels. Bala is a playmaker who likes to play as a number 10 and we believe she will contribute goals and assists to the team.

"She will provide us with an attacking threat and a versatility that we can utilise to our benefit going into the 2020 season. Bala is already a role model for girls across India and they will now be able to see her travel across the world to become a professional footballer," said McDonald

Rangers Head of Academy Craig Mulholland said: "I would like to warmly welcome Bala to both Rangers and to Glasgow. We believe this is a huge step for the women's game both in Scotland and in general.