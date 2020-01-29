Scottish Club Rangers FC Sign Indian Footballer Bala Devi
Renowned Scottish club Rangers FC on Wednesday announced the signing of woman's national team forward Bala Devi, a first in Indian football.
This will make Bala the first Indian woman to become a professional footballer anywhere in the world and she also becomes Rangers' first Asian international footballer.
She has also served as national team captain in a distinguished international career, which began when she was called up aged just 15.
Bala has a prolific record at the domestic level with over 100 goals in 120 games. She has been the top scorer in the Indian Women's League for the past two seasons and has also been named as All India Football Federation (AIFF) Women's Player of the Year twice, in 2015 and 2016.
"I hope my move to Rangers serves as an example to all the women footballers back home in India who dream of taking up the sport professionally. I'm looking forward to making the most of the top-class facilities and coaching and I am certain I will benefit immensely from the standard of training and competition,” said Bala.
McDonald, women's and girls' football manager at Rangers FC said: "We are thrilled to welcome Bala to Rangers. She is an exciting signing on so many levels. Bala is a playmaker who likes to play as a number 10 and we believe she will contribute goals and assists to the team.
"She will provide us with an attacking threat and a versatility that we can utilise to our benefit going into the 2020 season. Bala is already a role model for girls across India and they will now be able to see her travel across the world to become a professional footballer," said McDonald
Rangers Head of Academy Craig Mulholland said: "I would like to warmly welcome Bala to both Rangers and to Glasgow. We believe this is a huge step for the women's game both in Scotland and in general.
Bala's arrival in Glasgow has been possible thanks to the network that has been provided through the club's partnership with Bengaluru FC that was announced in September 2019.
Mandar Tamhane, CEO of Bengaluru FC said: "We are delighted at Bala securing what is a historic move to Rangers Football Club.
"Bala's signing with Rangers sets a very encouraging precedent for women footballers from India," said Tamhane.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )