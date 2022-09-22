Jhingan, Chinglensana Miss Flight to Vietnam Due to Travel Document Issues

"Jhingan and Chinglensana did have some issues in their travel documents and the immigration officials did not allow them to board the flight to Vietnam," a source privy to the development told PTI on condition of anonymity.

"Efforts are being made to ensure that the two players board another flight to Vietnam on Thursday." India play Singapore on 24 September at Ho Chi Minh City before taking on hosts Vietnam three days later.

The two matches will be Indian team's first after making it to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Finals with convincing wins in the qualifiers here in June.