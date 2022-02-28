FIFA Orders Russia to Not Use National Flag at Games; No World Cup Ban Yet

"FIFA will continue its ongoing dialogue with the IOC, UEFA and other sport organizations to determine any additional measures or sanctions," FIFA said in a statement, "including a potential exclusion from competitions, that shall be applied in the near future should the situation not be improving rapidly.''

FIFA have also said that the Russian Football Union (RFU) can only play their games in neutral territory and behind closed doors.

However, there is no clarity on whether Poland are satisfied with this decision from FIFA. Poland, Czech Republic, Sweden, Wales and England have announced that they refuse to play Russia.

Meanwhile, Russia has qualified for the Women's European Championship, which is being hosted by England in June.

On Sunday, France football federation president Noel Le Graet told the Le Parisien newspaper that he was leaning toward excluding Russia from the World Cup.

"The world of sport, and in particular football, cannot remain neutral,'' said Le Graet, who sits on the ruling FIFA Council and has recently been a close ally of the governing body's president, Gianni Infantino.

According to FIFA’s World Cup rules, the Poles, Czech and Swedes could be liable for disciplinary action and pay fines if they don’t play Russia. But, in 1992, FIFA and UEFA had removed Yugoslavia from its competitions following United Nations sanctions imposed when war broke out in the Balkans.

The FIFA Bureau, which is chaired by Gianni Infantino, also includes UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin. The RFU's President Aleksandr Dyukov, who is the chief executive of a subsidiary of state-owned energy giant Gazprom and also sits on the UEFA executive committee.

Russia remember had hosted the most recent men's World Cup in 2018.

(With ESPN Inputs)