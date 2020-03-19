Premier League Suspension Extended till 30 April in England
The English Football Association announced that the suspension of all forms of the professional game has been extended till 30 April. The announcement was made after officials of the FA, the English Premier League, the English Football League and the women's professional game held a meeting.
"The FA's Rules and Regulations state that "the season shall terminate not later than 1 June" and "each competition shall, within the limit laid down by the FA, determine the length of its own playing season"," the FA said in its statement.
“However, our Board has agreed for this limit to be extended indefinitely for the 2019-20 season in relation to professional football. Additionally, we’ve collectively agreed that the professional game in England will be further postponed until no earlier than Thursday 30 April.”FA in their statement
Earlier, the EFL said that it will release a 50 million pound short term relief fund to help clubs in the divisions below the Premier League with cash flow issues.
