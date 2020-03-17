PK Banerjee’s Health Condition Deteriorates

Legendary footballer PK Banerjee's health condition has deteriorated, the hospital where he is admitted said in a statement on Monday.

Two-time Olympian Banerjee has been on life support since March 2. "Inspite of the best efforts, his clinical condition has deteriorated and he is failing to respond adequately to the treatment. A team of doctors has briefed the family about his condition," said a statement issued by the Medica Superspecialty Hospital.