PK Banerjee’s Health Condition Deteriorates
Legendary footballer PK Banerjee's health condition has deteriorated, the hospital where he is admitted said in a statement on Monday.
Two-time Olympian Banerjee has been on life support since March 2. "Inspite of the best efforts, his clinical condition has deteriorated and he is failing to respond adequately to the treatment. A team of doctors has briefed the family about his condition," said a statement issued by the Medica Superspecialty Hospital.
Suffering from respiratory problem due to pneumonia and with underlying history of Parkinson's disease and dementia and heart problem, the 83-year-old has been on pacemaker. Banerjee is battling a chest infection for a month now and is being treated by a panel of specialists.
The 83-year-old had previously been admitted to the hospital in January for electrolyte imbalance, urinary problem, Parkinson's disease and dementia. He was discharged on January 23