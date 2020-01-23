PK Banerjee to Be Discharged Tomorrow: Family Sources
Legendary Indian footballer PK Banerjee, who is undergoing treatment at a city hospital, will be discharged on Friday, family sources said.
"All reports have come. His electrolyte imbalance has improved and for urinary infection he is under antibiotics which can be continued at home. The hospital has given clearance for a discharge on Friday," family sources told PTI.
He was being treated in the hospital by a team of doctors headed by Dr LN Tripathy, senior vice-chairman, director Medica Institute of Neurological Diseases along with Dr Sunandan Basu, Dr Kaushik Sen, senior neurologist and Dr Tanmay Banerjee, director, Internal Medicine & Critical Care.
