Pep Guardiola to stay at City ‘no matter what’ after UEFA ban

Pep Guardiola said he trusts Manchester City's Abu Dhabi ownership “completely” in its bid to overturn a two-year ban from European competitions and that he will be at the club next season “no matter what happens.”

City is expected to file a formal challenge against the decision of a UEFA panel within days at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, with club chief executive Ferran Soriano hoping for a ruling by the end of this season.