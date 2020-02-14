Pele Says He’s ‘Fine,’ After Son Spoke of Depression

Brazilian football legend Pele sought to reassure fans that he was doing fine, after his son alluded to depression and said the ageing star now barely leaves home.

"Thanks for your prayers and your worry. I am doing fine. I will be 80 this year," Pele, considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time, said in a statement on Thursday. "I have good days and bad days, which is normal for people my age."

Pele has been in and out of hospital in recent years for various health issues.