Neymar Recovers From COVID, Returns to Training With PSG Squad

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar has declared that he is "super happy" to return to training which implied that he has recovered from coronavirus and moved out of isolation.

The 28-year-old striker was one of seven players in the PSG squad who had tested positive recently. The other infected players include Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi, Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes, Keylor Navas and Marquinhos, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I went back to training, super happy #CORONAOUT," the Brazilian posted on his Twitter account on Friday, 11 September.