Mohun Bagan President Gitanath Ganguly Passes Away at 83

Mohun Bagan president and retired justice Gitanath Ganguly died on Tuesday, 17 December afternoon following a cardiac arrest, club sources said.

An eminent lawyer, Ganguly, 83, suffered a leg injury when his car was rammed from behind by another vehicle in an accident earlier this month.

Ganguly had to be operated upon but he could not recover fully.

"In the morning, he developed chest pain and breathed his last while being rushed to the hospital," a club official said.