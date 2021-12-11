ADVERTISEMENT

Manisha Kalyan Talks About How She Endured Criticism During Her Childhood

Manisha became the first Indian to score against Brazil when the two teams met in November in a 4-nation tournament.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Manisha scored a goal against Senior National Brazil side.</p></div>
During her school days, Indian footballer, Manisha Kalyan used to face a lot of criticism for playing football with boys whereas now after her return from Brazil she has seen a visible shift.

19-year-old Kalyan, a winger for the Senior India Women's Team, became the first Indian to score a goal against any Brazil when she found the back of the net in a them on 26 November.

"I used to play with the boys of my village when I was in school. Once or twice, there were complaints to my parents why I am the only girl playing among the boys," Manisha said.

"They said it was not good for a girl to play with boys but my parents always backed me, supported me. So I did not take those complaints seriously," said the 20-year-old, who hails from Mugowal village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district.

The situation changed a lot after her return from Brazil where India also played Chile and Venezuela.

"Many villagers came to meet my parents and congratulated them, saying I did the right."

She also recalled the advice her PT teacher gave to her when she was in middle school.

"Before 8th standard I was playing basketball, running 100m and 200m. Our PET teacher was a footballer and he asked me if I want to play in district football team. He took my trial and I got selected. I also felt very good and told the coach that I will play football only. I started football training after school. I learned a lot."

After completing her middle school, Manisha left her school and decided to join a new school that was 15 kms away from her house but had good football facilities in its premises.

“I used to go there by cycle. There were better players, good diet and I learnt a lot. After that Kenkre FC's offer came and I played in IWL for Sethu FC. Then came the call up for national U-17 team to play in BRICS Cup."

The first time Manisha came into the National Team was ahead of the BRICS U-17 Women's Football Cup in South Africa, and the powerful attacker has never looked back from there.

