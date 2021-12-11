Manisha Kalyan Talks About How She Endured Criticism During Her Childhood

The situation changed a lot after her return from Brazil where India also played Chile and Venezuela.

"Many villagers came to meet my parents and congratulated them, saying I did the right."

She also recalled the advice her PT teacher gave to her when she was in middle school.

"Before 8th standard I was playing basketball, running 100m and 200m. Our PET teacher was a footballer and he asked me if I want to play in district football team. He took my trial and I got selected. I also felt very good and told the coach that I will play football only. I started football training after school. I learned a lot."